Aranas to face Acope in Carcar slugfest 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Undefeated prospect Jemuel Aranas will treat his hometown folks in Carcar City, south Cebu with a six-rounder bout on April 20, at the Carcar City Sports Complex.

The 21-year-old Aranas is one of Chao Sy Boxing Gym’s prospects who debuted in 2023 as a pro.

Aranas has a record of three wins with two knockouts. He will face an equally young prospect John May Acope, 23 of Misamis Oriental.

Acope is slightly more experienced in the ring with four wins, two losses, one draw, and two knockouts in his resume.

Aranas and Acope will square off in the main event of the fight card put up by boxing patron Lorenzo Chao Sy.

Aranas’ most previous bout was last February 9 in Passi City, Iloilo. He fought and won over Dondi Jabonillo via a first-round knockout. Before that, Aranas also won over Jariel Quisto by unanimous decision last December in Bogo City, north Cebu.

Meanwhile, Acope is eyeing a comeback following his February 29 bout against Dennis Endar in San Juan City, Metro Manila Acope lost by a first-round knockout. Before losing to Endar, Acope was on a back-to-back winning streak, beating Dennis Gaviola and Jomari Ladera both by knockouts.

Besides Aranas and Acope’s six-rounder showdown, Chao Sy also features Marlon Alejandro of the EMT Stable of Mandaue City against Jomarie Ladera in another six-rounder bout.

Also fighting in this mini-fight card is Jeffrey Jimenez against Marjun Bontilao and Adrian Bihag versus Carlo Condes.

This fight card serves as a teaser for Chao Sy Promotions’ June 15 fight card at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino that features Former WBO Inter-Continental super bantamweight champion “Prince” Albert Pagara against Chinese Aketelieti Yelejian for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia lightweight title.

