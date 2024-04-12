Cherry Andrin making a splash in long-distance running in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cherry Andrin proved that she is of Cebu’s top long-distance runners these days.

This after she topped the 21-kilometer race of the 2024 National Milo Marathon-Cebu Leg last April 7, 2024 in Mandaue City.

It was a fitting win for Andrin, who a few years back, was on the verge of giving up on her running career.

But her optimism carried her throughout that ordeal.

According to Andrin, in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was already reflecting on her running career after all sports events were prohibited.

Right decision

“Naundang ko pag pandemic, ato nga time medyo mura kog nawad-an ug hope, pero sa akong huna-huna, gusto nako makabalik ug dagan,” said Andrin when she guested at CDN SportsTalk.

“Ato nga time naka huna-huna ko nga murag mo undang na lang ko sa running uy nya ni gain sad ko ug weight. Until nabalik ang running. Naka think sad ko nga mobalik ug running, until naa na mga fun runs, mao to nga anha ra sad ko nagkuha financially para sa eskwela.”

The 22-year-old Andrin made the right decision.

Fast forward to 2023, Andrin racked up major achievements, by winning races after races. Last year, she reigned supreme in the SM2SM Run’s 21k race and other major footraces.

This year, she etched a milestone in her career after topping the 21k distaff side of the Milo Marathon, ensuring her a slot for the coveted national finals in December where she’ll be running the full 42k marathon.

Andrin: Starting at 5 years old

Andrin has been running competitively since five years old. She’s one of the vaunted Andrin sisters who dominated most of Cebu’s short-distance races back in the day.

Her sisters are Lovely Fe and Jean. She’s currently studying at the University of Cebu (UC), serving as a varsity track and field athlete for the UC Webmasters.

“Nindot kaayo ang feeling makabalik sa Milo Marathon because dugay na gyud kaayo ang last nga Milo Marathon diri sa Cebu,” Andrin said.

Like most runners, Andrin started winning races in the Milo Marathon. Her first win in this long-running nationwide race was in the 3k distance.

This time, she topped the longest distance featured with ease.

“It was a good experience and opportunity to qualify for the National Finals. Kulba pud gamay ang race ato.”

Andrin will be next competing in the upcoming IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu on April 21, at the Mactan Newtown. She will be part of a relay team.

