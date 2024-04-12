Cebu Daily Newscast: Korean singer Park Bo Ram, 30, passes away

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know this Friday, April 12, 2024.

Korean singer Park Bo Ram passed away on April 11, 2024, her agenxy XANADU Entertainment said. She was just 30 years old.

In a statement shared by XANADU, they confirmed she passed away late in the evening of April 11. Police are still investigating the cause of death.

According to allkpop.com, Park Bo Ram gained attention when she appeared on the Mnet audition program ‘SuperStar K2’ in 2010. She officially made her solo debut in 2014 with the track “Beautiful.”

This February, she released a duet track, “I Hope,” with Huh Gak, celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut. With the release of her duet song with Huh Gak, her agency announced that the singer was preparing to release her studio album this year.

A French national and a woman from Cebu were found dead inside the camping tent they set up at an empty lot of a subdivision in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, early this morning, April 12.

Both victims were believed to have been poisoned to death after police officers found chemicals inside the tent, including muriatic acid.

The casualties were identified as 39-year-old Sylvian Florian Delaitre, a French national, and 30-year-old Jennifer Cornelio of San Fernando, southern Cebu.

Police, in a report, revealed that the bodies were found by a concerned citizen, who then reported it to Tagbilaran City Police at around 7:20 a.m. Investigators recovered a container of muriatic acid and a pail of chemicals believed to be hydrogen sulfide inside the tent.

The Talisay City Fish Port at the South Road Properties is set to transform into a modern and comprehensive facility that would serve both the transportation and fisheries sectors.

This was after the Cebu South Harbor and Container Terminal Corp. proposed an integrated transport terminal and a fish port to the Capitol’s Economic Enterprise Council (EEC) headed by Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia in a meeting today.

According to the proposal, CSHCTC will expand the existing port infrastructure and integrate it with an international port that is currently operated by the company.

The proposal will also include establishing an integrated transport terminal for various modes of transportation, including a bus terminal and seaport.

Bisan paman sa ilang panagbuwag, nagpabilin gihapon si Bea Alonzo sa wallpaper sa cellphone ni Dominic Roque.

Nabuking kini sa dihang napakita ni Dominic ang yang cellphone sa wa niya gituyo sa usa ka video nga naupload sa Facebook user nga si Bonal Robel niadtong Abril 11.

Sa video, makita si Roque nga nagvideo sa iyang kaugalingon kuyog ang audience nga nagkupot sa iyang phone. Apan nikalit ug flash ang iyang lockscreen diin makita ang imahe sa Kapuso actress nga kuyog ang iyang iro.

Nakita usab sa mga netizen sa bag-o lang nga napost sa Instagram ni Roque nga naapil ang picture sa iro ni Bea nga naghigda sa couch. Tungod niini, init ang katahap sa mga Marites nga nagbalik na ang duha.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP