25th Ornopia Motocross Cup rolls off this weekend in San Remigio

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some of Cebu’s best motocross riders will be feted in the much-awaited Ornopia Motocross Cup Silver Anniversary race at the MS Motosuit Motorsports Park in Barangay Calambua, San Remigio town, north Cebu.

Cebuano sportsman Lou Ornopia promised the local motocross community a memorable race that will highlight Cebu’s best riders that gave life to the sport tomorrow, April 13, Saturday.

Those who will be recognized are well-known Cebuano riders such as Jon-jon Adlawan, Giovanni Abellar, Jubenile Abellar, Pepo Rubi, Siegfred Ornopia, Denmark Supatan, Irwin Uypitching, Donkey Sanchez, Nelson Sicad, Gener Sicad, Ayen Ledesma, Roscel Gungob, Jun Enriquez, Jonathan Cuyos, Butch Flores, Rex Barbaso, Rey Querol, Jougie Basco, JC Obligado, Felipe Montejo, Dandan Gastador, Tommy Largosa, and the late Nonoy Reluya.

“Ato pasidunggan ang bangiitan natong mga riders kay kini sila maoy naghatag og kinabuhi sa atong mga lumba sa nanglabayng mga katuigan. Ato sila hatagan og importansiya pinaagi sa paghandum sa mabulokon nilang kagahapon,” said Ornopia.

(We will give recognition to our veteran riders because they are the ones who gave life to our races in the past years. We will give them importance by remembering their memorable years.)

Over P150,000 worth of cash prizes await the winners of the race. It will feature beginners up to the expert and pro categories. The race backed by Cebu 4th District Rep. Janice Salimbangon and San Remigio Mayor. Lawyer Al Pestolante will last for two days throughout the weekend.

Non-winners get a chance to win a brand-new motorcycle that will be raffled off during the event courtesy of Uypitiching’s Rusco Motors.

Also, longtime motocross benefactor Mike Stoddart will hand out motorcycle equipment and gear to the participants via a raffle.

The opening ceremony on Saturday will be graced by Engineer Susan Ornopia-Aroa, assistant district engineer of Cebu 1st District Engineering Office under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Central Visayas.

“Si Engineer Susan Ornopia-Aroa gikuha natong espesyal nga dinapit ning mahinungdanon nga okasyon agi’g pasalamat sa way poas niyang tabang sa gipasiugdahan natong mga kalihukan ingon man sa akong mga igsoon nga sila si Fiel, ug Noli Ornopia,” Lou Ornopia said.

(We had Engineer Susan Ornopia-Aroa as our special guest in this important occasion as a way to thank her in her unwavering support in the activities that we are holding as well as my siblings who are Fiel and Noli Ornopia.)

“Gikan sa pagsugod, anaa ra gyud ni sila sa kanunay. Way pagbahar ang ilang suporta hangtud karon,” he said.

(Since the start, they were always there. Their support never wavered.)

“Mao nang gawas sa mga riders, angayan lamang nga ato sab ni sila hatagan og rekognasyon kay usa ni sila sa mga hinungdan nganong taliwala sa mga kalisdanan ug pagsulay nga atong naagian, nakalahutay ta ug naka-abot niining gidugayon nga among giselebrar karon,” he further said.

(That is why aside from the riders, it is only right to also give them recognition because one of the reasons that we survived the challenges that we encountered and we achieved and survived this far that we are celebrating now.)

The proceeds of the 25th Ornopia Motocross Cup will be used for the construction of Barangay Calambua’s chapel.

