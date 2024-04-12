Cebu Chess Masters Invitational draws best Cebuano woodpushers 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s best woodpushers clash in the Cebu Chess Masters Invitational at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Friday, April 12.

The tournament which features a nine-round Swiss system format will last for three days.

It features 10 of Cebu’s best woodpushers comprised of International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, IM Rico Mascariñas, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Arena Grand Master (AGM) Michael Joseph Pagaran, NM Rommel Ganzon, Diego Abraham Caparino, John Dave Lavandero, Allan Pason, Richard Natividad, and Anthony Makinano.

“Kani nga idea, honestly, it’s a norm for us in the chess community, but this time, amo na lang gihatag among 110% para ani nga event. At first, it was a junior’s event, but after some thought, I was thinking mas maayo siguro kung ang veterans,” said the organizer, International Arbiter (IA) Kevin Yap.

(This idea, honestly, it’s a norm for us in the chess community, but this time, we gave our 110% for this event. At first, it was a junior’s event, but after some thought, I was thinking that it would better for this if these are the veterans.)

“Sila ang lifeblood sa community, hasta sad ni atong mga youth players, mao nang we’re also planning nga after ani mga juniors na sad. At least bright kaayo ilahang future, this will set as an example, mao ni ilahang maabot nga ilahang idols pwede nila ma kontra. It’s also an inspiration for the junior players.”

(They are the lifeblood of the community, this also includes the youth players, that is why we’re also planning that after this, it is the juniors turn. At least, their future is bright, this will set as an example, this will be what they will achieve that their idols they can fight. It’s also an inspiration for the junior players.)

Each players will compete for three rounds each day until Sunday, April 15.

One of the top bets, IM Yap recently won the 5th Hector Ginete Open Chess Tournament at the same venue, while the rest of the competitors of the Cebu Chess Masters Invitational are also highly-active in vying in various chess tilts.

IM Mascarinas, IM Yap, and Pason are also players of the vaunted Toledo Xignex Trojans.

According to IM Yap, they also invited the likes of IM Joel Pimentel and NM Merben Roque, but both notable players have other commitments.

The champion of this tournament will take home P7,000 with plaque and certificate.

The second placer will receive P5,000 and P3,000 for the third placer. The fourth and fifth placers will get P2,000 and P1,000, respectively, while the rest will receive medals and certificates.

