Toledo Xignex Trojans take on north division teams in PCAP All-Filipino Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s top bet, the Toledo Xignex Trojans, will test their mettle against north division teams in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Cup Conference tomorrow, Saturday, April 13.

The Trojans, the top team in the southern division, are fresh from their back-to-back wins against the Negros Sagar Sports and Tacloban Vikings last Saturday.

This time, they will take on the northern division teams as the tournament kicks off its inter-division round.

They will take on the former PCAP champions, the Pasig City King Pirates, in their first match and the Olongapo Rainbow Team 7 in their second match tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.

Toledo holds a record of seven wins with one defeat. They lead the southern division standings with higher total points over second place Camarines Soaring Eagles which has an identical 7-1 slate.

Pasig City and Olongapo already faced each other with the former dominating the latter, 14.5-6.5, last Thursday.

The King Pirates are currently ranked No. 3 in the northern division with their 6-2 card, while Olongapo is winless at the ninth place with their 0-8 slate.

Pasig will be manned by Idelfonso Datu, Omar Bagalacsa, Sherily Cua, Cris Ramayrat, Eric Labog, Mark Kevin Labog, and Cromwell Sabado.

Meanwhile, Olongapo will be played by Joshua Bautista, Rustum Tolentino, Manilyn Cabungcag, Homer Cunanan, Gefer Imbuido, Andy Villanueva, and Glenn Garcia.

On the other hand, the Toledo Xignex Trojans will be composed of Chin Lim, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, International Master (IM) Joel Pimentel, team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod, National Master (NM) Edmundo Gatus, NM Merben Roque, Christopher Tubalado, and IM Angelou Young.

