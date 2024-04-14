How to get a passport: A first-timer’s guide

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Ever found yourself caught in the bureaucratic loop of needing a valid ID to get another form of ID? Imagine this, you need an ID to get another ID, but to get that first ID, you need… you guessed it, another ID.

It’s like a modern-day puzzle that leaves us all scratching our heads and sometimes getting into tense conversations with the tellers behind the counter.

Often, we are presented with a list of primary IDs to present, and for many, especially fresh graduates, not a single name on that list seems familiar. But there’s one item that piques everyone’s curiosity and desire: the passport.

Whether you’re navigating the hurdles of bureaucratic requirements or considering a vacation abroad, the passport is a crucial document for ID requirements and the golden ticket to international lands.

Don’t worry! In this article, CDN Digital will take you by the hand and show you exactly what you need to do to get the most reliable and widely accepted government-issued identification document.

Let’s start by exploring the requirements for first-time applicants, which are divided into two sets: one for adults and one for minors.

How to make an online appointment

First things first, you will need to confirm your online appointment. Simply head over to this link: https://dfa-oca.ph/

Once you’re on the site, scroll down and click on ‘Schedule a Passport Appointment’.

Next, you will be directed to another page where you can click ‘Schedule an Appointment’.

After that, you will need to check the terms and conditions box and click ‘Start Individual Appointment’.

Finally, you will land on the individual appointment page where you can choose a site location available for the date you want to set your appointment.

Make sure to fill in all the required categories on the left side.

Keep in mind that you will need to prepare at least P1,000 for the passport appointment fee, and there may be an additional fee if you choose to have the passport delivered by courier.

After completing the necessary forms and paying the required fees, you can expect to receive a confirmation notification for your Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Passport Appointment via the email address you provided.

In this email, you will find your appointment code number, the site name, and the final date and time of your appointment.

Additionally, detailed instructions will be provided on what steps to take next, including filling out and printing all the necessary documents attached to the email.

Appointment day, needed requirements to bring

On the day of your appointment, it’s advisable to arrive at the site at least an hour before your scheduled appointment time to avoid long queues.

Proper attire is required, with a collared polo shirt being preferable. However, if you prefer to dress more formally, you may do so while ensuring that you maintain proper decorum.

READ: DFA passport application: What requirements are needed

Among the necessary documents to bring are:

– Accomplished Application Form

– Original and photocopy of your Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Authenticated Birth Certificate on Security Paper

– For married females using their spouse’s last name, the original and photocopy of the PSA Authenticated Marriage Contract on Security Paper or Report of Marriage

– A Local Civil Registrar Copy is required if the PSA Birth Certificate is unclear or cannot be read

– Any of the following Valid IDs along with one photocopy

For more detailed requirements, you can check out the link provided here.

/clorenciana