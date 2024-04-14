6 coastal areas in Visayas, Mindanao test positive for red tide

MANILA, Philippines — Six coastal areas in the country have tested positive for red tide, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said.

BFAR said in its advisory on Friday, April 12, that the affected areas in Visayas and Mindanao listed below had paralytic shellfish poison or toxic red tide above the regulatory limit:

Coastal waters of Milagros in Masbate

Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol

San Pedro Bay in Samar

Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

Coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte

Moreover, BFAR said that shellfish and alamang from the areas above are not safe to eat, but fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for consumption as long as they have been prepared properly.

Not safe for human consumption

“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas shown above are not safe for human consumption.

“Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” the BFAR said.

According to the Department of Health, eating seafood contaminated with red tide may result in health complications, including dizziness, weakness, or diarrhea.

