6 die of heat stroke in Cotabato village

KIDAPAWAN CITY — Rising temperature in Cotabato province has led to the deaths of at least six residents of a remote village in Makilala town, due to heat stroke, reports from village officials showed.

The victims were residents of Barangay San Vicente where the heat index was at an average of 40 degrees Celsius since last week.

Rey Gabia, San Vicente village chief, said the first fatality was a barangay health worker, who died last week. Just a day after the health worker was laid to rest, a buko (young coconut) juice vendor collapsed and was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead, he added.

Gabia said a 45-year-old farmer and three elderly residents died one after the other in the last three days, succumbing to heat stroke, according to autopsy findings.

Scorching heat

“We are alarmed by the incidents because it seemed unusual that while we bury one, another would die,” he said.

Officials of Brgy. San Vicente has advised residents to limit their time outdoors to avoid the scorching heat.

“If you don’t have important things to do, please stay at home and drink plenty of water to remain hydrated all the time,” Gabia said.

The San Vicente barangay council has kept a stock of potable water in the village hall that will be available for residents as wells have started to dry up.

