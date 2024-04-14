Toledo Trojans move down to second place in PCAP
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans slid to the No. 2 spot of the southern division team standings in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Cup Conference after splitting their two scheduled matches on Saturday evening, April 13, 2024.
The Trojans lost to the former PCAP champions, the Pasig City King Pirates, 6.5-14.5, in their first match, but bounced back strong, beating the Olongapo Rainbow Team 07, 16.5-4.5, in the second match.
Toledo now has eight wins with two defeats, while the erstwhile second placer, the Camarines Soaring Eagles, now leads in the team standings with 9-1 (win-loss) record.
Camarines was victorious against Quezon City Simba’s Tribe, 14.5-6.5, and Cagayan Kings, 16-5, to dislodge Toledo from the top spot.
Meanwhile, Toledo snapped their four-match winning streak when they faced Pasig City in their first match on Saturday. Pasig beat them, 5.5-1.5 in the blitz round, and went on to dominate the rapid round, 9-3.
However, Toledo made sure to end their day with a lopsided win against the winless Olongapo by scoring 4.5-2.5, in the blitz, and 12-2 in the rapid round.
Team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Christopher Tubalado, and National Master (NM) Merben Roque led Toledo Xignex Trojans with their back-to-back win against Gil Conrad Corre, Andy Villanueva, and Glenn Garcia, respectively.
Davao Chess Eagles is at third place with a 7-2 slate followed by a three-way tie between Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, Iloilo Kisela Knights, and Tacloban Vikings who each have 5-5 cards.
