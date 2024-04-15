Boy, 16, nabbed for ‘robbing’ cop’s home in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly broke into a cop’s home in Sitio Proper, Brgy. Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City early on Saturday morning, April 13, and stole cash and valuables.

The minor, who was from Sitio Kalachuchi, and his adult companion, who was identified as a certain ‘Junard Ganda,’ a resident of Sitio Abuno, allegedly took three cellular phones and cash worth P30,000.

Sitio Kalachuchi and Abuno are also located in Brgy. Pajac.

According to the report by the Mactan Police Station, the boy was already turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) Homecare Facility for discernment evaluation.

In its report, the police said that the two entered the residence of Police Corporal Chuck Amores Booc through the bathroom window.

They then entered the Booc’s bedroom and took the valuables. However, Booc woke up and saw the two suspects.

Booc was able to arrest the minor but ‘Junard Ganda’ managed to flee.

The policemen also recovered two of his cellular phones from the boy’s possession.

Mactan police said they continue to look for ‘Junard Ganda.’

