Former SB member hacked to death in Mabinay, Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A former Sangguniang Bayan (SB) member in Mabinay town in Negros Oriental was hacked to death while riding his motorcycle on Tuesday morning, April 16.

The hacking incident happened in Brgy. Paniabonan in Mabinay town at around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as a former member SB member, who is from Sitio Malasbalas in Brgy. Lumbangan.

Meanwhile, the suspect was a 43-year-old resident of Sitio Langaw, Brgy. Paniabonan also in Mabinay town.

In its report, Mabinay police said that the victim was traveling on a motorcycle on the national highway when he was waylaid by the suspect.

The suspect then hacked the former SB member with a cane knife hitting him on the different parts of his body.

Police said that the victim died while he was being treated for his injuries at the Mabinay Medicare Community Hospital.

A witness, who saw the hacking incident, identified the suspect, which led to his immediate arrest, Mabinay police said.

The suspect is currently detained while Mabinay police continue to investigate the hacking incident.

