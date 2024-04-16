Toledo squares off with Rizal, Cagayan in PCAP All-Filipino Cup 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans will continue their inter-division campaign in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Cup First Conference on Wednesday, April 17, as they take on the Rizal Batch Towers and Cagayan Kings.

Currently, the Trojans occupy the top spot in the southern division standings. They have eight wins and two losses worth 141 points to keep the top spot.

This was contrary to the initial standings and results released by PCAP after their matches on April 13 were the Trojans said to have moved down to second place, while Camarines Soaring Eagles climbed to the top place.

PCAP has made the necessary corrections based on the participating teams current win-loss standings.

Winning streak

During their game on Wednesday, the Toledo Trojans will first face northern division’s No. 6 team, Rizal Batch Towers, and then the No. 5 Cagayan Kings in their second match.

Rizal has a 4-6 (win-loss) record, while Cagayan has a 5-5 slate. Rizal is on back-to-back winning streak from their previous matches last April 13. They beat Negros Sagar Sports, 13-8, and the Tacloban Vikings, 12.5-8.5.

Rizal will likely field Jose Aquino, Stephen Manzanero, Cahterine Secopito, Francisco Macawile Jr., Gary Legaspi, Joshua Yson, and John Paul Aquino for tomorrow’s match with the Toledo Trojans.

Meanwhile, Cagayan is also on a winning streak after beating Negros, 14.5-6.5, and Camarines, 16.5-4.5

Cagayan will be manned by Ronald Dableo, Don Tyrone Delos Santos, April Joy Ramos, Jose Jude Antonio Ulanday, Jake Tumaliuan, Anwar Cabugatan, and Joey Cabaya.

Toledo Trojans

On the other hand, the Toledo Trojans split their matches last April 13 after losing to Pasig City King Pirates, but went on to win against Olongapo Rainbow Team in the second match.

Playing for the Trojans are Chin Lim, National Master (NM) Edmundo Gatus, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, International Master (IM) Angelou Young, IM Kim Steven Yap, IM Joel Pimentel, NM Merben Roque, Allan Pason, Christopher Tubalado, IM Rico Mascarinas, and team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod.

