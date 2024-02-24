Sultan suffers devastating 1st round knockout against Japanese foe 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title contender Jonas “Zorro” Sultan suffered a devastating first-round knockout against Japanese prospect Riku Masuda in their undercard bout of the Jerwin Ancajas-Takuma Inoue world title bout in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, February 24.

A stinging left straight to the body sent Sultan, who is known as a ring toughie, grimacing in pain to the canvas.

Masuda only needed two minutes and 21 seconds in the opening round to log his impressive victory against the heavily favored and more experienced Sultan.

The 26-year-old Japanese up-and-comer improved his record to four wins with four knockouts and one defeat. His knockout victory was a fitting comeback for Masuda, who lost to countryman Seiya Tsutsumi for the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) bantamweight title last August in Tokyo.

It was also a statement win for him that he could take on experienced and top-caliber opponents such as Sultan, who he easily beat via his first-round knockout victory.

Meanwhile, Sultan, one of MP Promotions’ top pugs, suffered his seventh loss in 26 fights.

Sultan’s boxing career has been on a roller coaster ride since his world title clash with Ancajas in 2018 in Fresno, United States. He won five of his nine bouts from 2018 to 2024.

His last win was against American Frank Gonzales via unanimous decision last September in Plant City, United States. It was his comeback fight following his loss to British Paul Butler for the WBO Interim World Bantamweight title in 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Jonas Sultan to face Japanese newcomer Riku Masuda in non-title showdown on Nov. 15

Jonas Sultan ends boxing hiatus with a dominating victory in Florida

Sultan fights in Inoue-Ancajas undercard

Jonas Sultan falls to Paul Butler in interim WBO title bout

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP