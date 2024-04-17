Lapu-Lapu schools return to face-to-face classes – Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced the return of face-to-face classes for public schools starting today, April 17, 2024.

However, in a Facebook post, Chan said that the face-to-face classes shall only be scheduled from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 for morning classes and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for afternoon classes.

Chan’s announcement came after classes in public schools in Lapu-Lapu City were suspended due to the rising heat temperatures starting April 3.

The mayor said today that the decision was based on the memorandum issued by the Department of Education (DepEd) regional office VII that would apply to all school levels in basic education.

“Mas maayo gyud nga mag-face-to-face na ta para makakita na mo sa inyung mga crush ug makadawat na sad ka og bawn…Kidding aside, magpadayon sab ang mga students sa night classes,” Chan said.

(It would be better if we hold face-to-face classes so that you can see your crush and you can receive your allowance…Kidding aside, the students attending night classes will also continue to hold classes.)

Meanwhile, private schools were given the prerogative to follow the memorandum, but they might return to normal face-to-face classes given that their classrooms were well-ventilated.

“Samtang sa mga private schools, prerogative na sa mga school admins kung ila ba pagasundon ang maong arrangement pero mamahimo sila nga ibalik sa normal ang klase labi na sa kadtong adunay aircon ang classrooms,” he added.

(While in the private schools, it would be the prerogative of the school admins if they will follow the same arrangement, but they can also return the normal classes especially those who had aircon classrooms.)

Under the memorandum, the agency has given principals and school heads the authority to suspend the in person-classes only between 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. due to the scorching heat of the sun.

DepEd also orders them to distribute modules in advance to learners, in preparation for possible suspension of classes due to calamities or interruptions, to avoid difficulty in its distribution.

