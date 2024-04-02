Suspension of classes in Cebu City proposed due to rising heat index

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspension of classes in all levels in Cebu City was proposed by a local legislator due to the rising heat index felt in the province.

City Councilor Rey Gealon penned the said resolution, which would be deliberated on April 3, 2024, during the council’s regular session.

In his resolution, Gealon requested the office of the Mayor to suspend classes at all levels, if necessary, should a dangerous heat index persist.

On April 1, the Department of Education (DepEd) revealed that several cities and municipalities have opted for an alternative mode of delivering classes and suspended in-person classes due to the scorching heat.

According to DepEd, a total of 13 cities and municipalities implemented alternative delivery mode (DM) classes in the regions of Ilocos, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Soccsksargen.

Suspension of classes for safety of students

Gealon expressed the importance of suspending classes if necessary, as the health and safety of students are of utmost importance.

He further stated that precautionary measures must be taken to prevent students from experiencing heat strokes and exhaustion.

Gealon also stated that it is “imperative that face-to-face classes be suspended, should it be necessary, in the event that the dangerous heat index persists.”

Earlier, the local weather bureau based in Mactan announced that in the next two days, the maximum heat index in Metro Cebu and the rest of the province will reach up to 38 degrees Celsius.

In May, they also forecasted a possible maximum heat index of up to 47 degrees Celsius, which falls into the danger category.

