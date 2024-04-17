Ex-convict ‘accidentally’ shot by friend in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 30-year-old man, who is an ex-convict, was rushed to the hospital after getting shot by his friend in Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City on Tuesday evening, April 16, 2024.

The shooting, however, was allegedly an accident while the suspect was trying to show off his firearm to his friend.

The shooting took place at the suspect’s residence in Sitio Catwalk, Barangay Duljo Fatima at around 10:35 p.m.

Upon receiving a call from a concerned citizen, police personnel immediately headed to the scene.

The victim was identified as Charlie Villegas Dela Cruz, 30, a former convict, and a resident of Sitio Catwalk, Brgy., Duljo Fatima.

Dela Cruz was previously arrested and was just released last December 2023.

Meanwhile, the suspect was his neighbor and close friend, Vlademer Ruiz Plarizan, 21.

Police Major John Lynbert Castigador Yango, chief of Mambaling Police Station, said that the victim was shot on his left leg.

When responding officers arrived at the area, Dela Cruz was already brought to the barangay hall and transported to the Cebu City Medical Center.

As of this writing, he is in a stable condition.

According to Yango, the victim was hesitant to mention anything about the incident to officers.

Meanwhile, Plarizan immediately left the scene after the shooting incident.

Investigators, however, conducted a follow-up investigation on Wednesday morning and were able to talk with the suspect’s relatives and the victim’s sibling.

Yango said that the victim’s sibling told police that the incident was an accident and that the two were very close friends who had no reason to fight.

The suspect allegedly wanted to show off his firearm to Dela Cruz on Tuesday and handed it over.

However, the gun allegedly went off by accident and Dela Cruz was hit on his leg.

Yango said that the victim did not want to tell police the identity of his assailant because they were friends and it was an accident.

Plarizan, however, was not in his house when police arrived and remains at large, as of this writing.

Yango said that they told the suspect’s common law partner to encourage him to come to the police station voluntarily.

As part of their investigation, police will be looking into whether the two men were involved with illegal drug activities and where the suspect got the firearm.

The suspect will possibility be facing charges of physical injuries, said Yango.

The victim, however, has already expressed that he is unwilling to file a case against his friend, he added.

