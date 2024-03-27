Construction worker shooting: Minglanilla cops hunt suspects

By: and Paul Lauro, Mark Bandolon - and CTU Intern, CDN Digital Correspondent

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities in Minglanilla, southern Cebu are hot on the heels of the suspects behind the shooting of a construction worker on Monday evening, March 25, 2024.

The fatal shooting reportedly happened in Purok Nangka, Lower Lipata in Barangay Linao, Minglanilla, Cebu.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Caballero, married and a resident of the said barangay.

Caballero reportedly makes a living as a construction worker.

Initial investigation by Minglanilla Police revealed that Caballero was having dinner with his brother-in-law when he received a phone call at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Wanting to answer the call, he then walked a few meters away from their house.

However, Caballero was met with gunfire from two unidentified suspects onboard a motorcycle.

After hearing three gunshots, Caballero’s family immediately rushed out and discovered him lying on the ground.

The construction worker suffered a gunshot wound to his forehead and other parts of his body.

During their assessment, Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered two fired cartridge cases of unidentified firearm from the scene of the crime.

As of this writing, personnel from the Minglanilla Municipal Police Station are conducting an investigation on the construction worker’s shooting.

This includes reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages from nearby roads in a bid to identify the suspects and trace their possible involvement in several shooting incidents in the town..

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality of Cebu Province, which is located approximately 15 kilometers south of Cebu City.

