Lapu-Lapu: P230M housing project to benefit 200 informal settlers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — At least 200 informal settlers will soon have a chance to have their own home in Lapu-Lapu City.

This developed after the Lapu-Lapu City government entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) for the implementation of the first socialized housing project for informal settlers in the city.

The signing of the MOU was participated by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, and DHSUD Undersecretary Roland Samuel Young.

The project has an initial fund of P230 million for the 200 housing units that will be built in the 2-hectare lot in Barangay Calawisan.

Each unit will have a floor of 24 square meters that will be housed in a 5-storey building.

”This would serve as the prototype, where other cities will see its impact on the city, not only in Cebu but in the whole country as well. I would like to express gratitude to Mayor Chan and Congresswoman Cindi Chan for making this happen here in Lapu-Lapu,” Young said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the house prototype of this housing project will also commence on April 27.

The mobilization of the project will start in May. Subsequently, bidding, procurement, and construction will proceed.

Mayor Chan, for his part, revealed that informal settlers from Barangay Pajo, particularly from Sitios Camansi, Paradise, and Kitchen, will first benefit from the project.

They will be relocated since they will be affected by the coastal road project of Congresswoman Cindi.

The coastal road project is slated for implementation this year, which will traverse Barangays Pajo, Pusok, Ibo, and Buaya.

“There were no objections, all were supportive, and we extend our gratitude to our city council headed by Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy. The implementation of this project fulfills our campaign promise. Perhaps before the 2025 campaign period, we will have completed 200 units,” Chan said.

Based on the memorandum circular of DHSUD, the monthly amortization for beneficiaries of the project would be P2,900.

However, Chan promised to subsidize P1,000 for the first five years, reducing their monthly amortization to only P1,900.

The project was under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program, a national housing program that aims to eliminate informal settlers by 2028.

