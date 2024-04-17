Zamboanga native nabbed for stealing cop’s phone in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Zamboanga native will be spending time in jail after he allegedly stole a policeman’s mobile phone on Monday, April 15.

Arnel Perales Pacaña, 37, was identified based on CCTV recordings.

Police Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza, chief of Abellana Police Station, said that the suspect was accused of taking the cellphone of a patrolman assigned to the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC).

Leanza said that the patrolman left his cellphone worth P26, 000 on his motorcycle that was parked at his assigned post near a mall along F. Ramos Street in Brgy. Sta. Cruz, Cebu City at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Police personnel are not allowed to use their phones while they are on duty, unless to give status reports, he said.

Pacaña, who currently resides in Brgy. Lorega, Cebu City, allegedly took the patrolman’s phone and fled.

Hot pursuit

When the patrolman noticed his missing phone, he started to review the CCTV footage from a nearby establishment and saw Pacaña take his valuable.

A hot pursuit operation was then launched against Pacaña.

Leanza said that the patrolman spotted the suspect having a meal at a food stall along Colon Street at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16 and arrested him. The patrolman then turned him over to the Abellana Police Station.

During their investigation, the suspect admitted to taking the patrolman’s cellphone which he already sold, Leanza said.

According to Leanza, it was not the first time for Pacaña to be arrested. Earlier, he was also nabbed for obstruction of justice for his refusal to disclose information on a man who was accused of a crime.

Pacaña is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Abellana Police Station while police prepare a complaint for theft against him.

Meanwhile, Leanza further urged the public to help them in their efforts to eradicate crime, instead of taking advantage of police officers who are on duty.

