Volleyball Friends hosts pre-CVIRAA tourney in Danao 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Three Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA)-bound teams took part in a one-day friendly tune-up volleyball tournament in Danao City, north Cebu last Wednesday, April 17.

The Northeastern Cebu Colleges, Inc. in Danao City hosted the mini-friendly tournament billed as the Pre-CVIRAA Friendship Games 2024.

It served as a tune-up tournament before May 2-10’s CVIRAA meet which will be hosted by Cebu City.

According to one of the organizers, Calvin Cempron, the director of Volleyball Friends, having a tune-up tournament before the regional meet is crucial to these teams’ preparations.

“I feel that having tune-up games is paramount. They should serve as a means to improving the mental and emotional strength of players,” said Cempron. “You only get better at volleyball by playing volleyball. And with friendly tune up games, a rising tide lifts all boats,” he added.

Volleyball Friends is widely known in northern Cebu for hosting both outdoor and indoor volleyball for several years already.

“It aims to assist and capacitate volleyball players in developing their full potential towards acquiring the capability to leverage the quality of play before heading to the actual CVIRAA meet in Cebu City,” added Cempron.

The participating teams include the Northeastern Cebu Colleges, Inc., Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) of Mandaue City, and Bogo City’s Northern Cebu Colleges which fielded its secondary boys volleyball teams that will vie in the CVIRAA meet. Besides these three teams, they also played against the Volleyball Friends under-18 selection.

The CVIRAA meet is expected to field over 10,000 athletes from different divisions across Central Visayas.

The winning athletes and teams will comprise Region 7 or Central Visayas for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City this July.

