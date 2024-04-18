Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu highlights sustainability for its guests and the future

With a sustainability initiative dubbed as “Today and Beyond”, Quest Hotel together with its subsidiaries under its management company, Chroma Hospitality Inc., aims to protect the environment to secure a better future for its guests, properties, and communities around them.

When our guests choose us, they join us in our sustainability efforts, contributing further to a sustainable future. Mia Singson-Leon

General Manage of Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu

Sustainability Efforts

General Manager, Mia Singson-Leon explained that they no longer have plastic straws, stirrers, and bottles in their hotel rooms. They switched to eco-friendly packaging for their takeaway and bento boxes as well.

“We use bulk dispensers for amenities, we no longer have single-use containers for soaps, shampoos, and conditioners. We diligently monitor and reduce our electric, water and fuel usage. We do our best to purchase locally, and we also do our best to uplift local entrepreneurs through our live, love local campaign.” She added.

Educated and empowered to take necessary steps for a sustainable future, Chroma and its brands also accepts new hires across all genders and ages. PWDs are welcome to work in Quest and its subsidiaries as well.

“When our guests choose us, they join us in our sustainability efforts, contributing further to a sustainable future,” Singson-Leon said.

Beyond Comfort

“We go beyond providing comfortable accommodations to turn getaways into unforgettable experiences. Our dedication to sustainability enhances every aspect of our guests’ stay,” Assistant Director of Sales and Marketing, Marielle Daug-daug added.

Quest Hotel offers room packages at 5,088 per night for the Deluxe Room and 5,288 per night for the One-Bedroom Apartment which includes daily breakfast for two, complimentary local drinks at the pool, welcome amenity by their partner farmers in Busay, complimentary refillable bottled water, live love local voucher, and discounts at Puso Bistro and Bar.

Summer Activities

During their summer launch, chic local apparel and accessories brands like Arte ni Juana and GRND Philippines were showcased at the fashion show.



The hotel also invited distinguished partners, few of which participated in their margarita-mixing contest.

Quest Hotel is located across Ayala Center Cebu. For inquiries and bookings, please like and message their official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CebuQuestHotel or call (032) 230 5888.

