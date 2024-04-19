Bridging Borders: Ateneo de Cebu’s First International College and Career Exposure Canada Program with Wise Immigration and Four Seasons Immigration

The Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu successfully partners with Wise Immigration and Study Services and its Canadian consultant partner, Four Seasons Immigration and Study Services Inc., for its first International College and Career Exposure (IC2E) Canada 2024 Program.

The pioneering Canadian Study Tour Program for Filipino Senior High School students aims to provide students with a transformative experience integrating concepts, skills, and values from Senior High School education within a GLOCAL perspective—applying global paradigms in a local context. Hejie Suralta

Culture, Arts and International Relations Office Director of Ateneo de Cebu

The inaugural Canadian Study Tour Program has 22 students and two teacher chaperones. Spanning 14 days, from April 23 to May 7, 2024, the students will be immersed in Canadian campus life at Niagara College’s Welland Campus in Ontario.

Participants will engage in morning lectures and workshops for 3–5 hours, followed by afternoon tours and visits to esteemed Canadian universities such as the University of Toronto, Brock University, Toronto Metropolitan University, and the University of Waterloo.

The innovative program offers high school students aged 14-18 an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in Canadian education, culture, and environment. Additionally, students will interact with Canadian peers and the local Filipino community.

The event also coincides with a historic milestone as the Philippines and Canada commemorate the 75th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“This program presents a remarkable opportunity for Filipino students to experience a first-world education system,” said Leah Fe Balucan-Ybañez, CEO of Four Seasons Immigration Services Inc. Wise Immigration and Study Services has been in the industry for over 30 years and assisted thousands of students and families filing for permanent residency in Canada. They stay current with developments at the Canadian embassy, backed by the expertise of their licensed Canadian consultant partner, Four Seasons Immigration.

Aside from K12 study tours and permanent residency, Wise Immigration specializes in spouse open work permits, study permit applications, tourism, family sponsorship, visa refusal appeals, school admission assistance, and post-graduate work permits in Australia, New Zealand, and other countries.

Four Seasons Immigration Services, Inc. is dedicated to p[providing exceptional service in Canadian immigration and international education. Their commitment to professionalism, ethics, and quality service positively impacts their client’s lives.

Contact Wise Immigration and Study Services and Four Seasons Immigration to learn more about the different study tour programs that are available.

For inquiries, please get in touch with their hotline at 0917 146 0602 and 0925 694 7319. You may also visit www.wiseimmigration.ph or https://four-seasons.ca/. You may also email [email protected].

