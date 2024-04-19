Manhunt for killers of Naga student launched

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A manhunt operation was launched by police in Naga City, Cebu to arrest the suspects behind the killing of an 18-year-old student last Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The victim was identified as Jasper Martinez Alegria, 18, a Grade 12 student and a resident of Barangay Pangdan of said city.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects was identified as 35-year-old Albert Padayao, a resident of Barangay Maghaway in Talisay City.

According to Police Major Windell Abellana, public information officer of the Cebu Police Provincial Police Office (CCPO), police will be filing a charge of murder against Padayao and four of his alleged conspirators.

Abellana said that they are just waiting for the victim’s family, who is taking care of the victim’s burial, to submit their affidavit for the filing.

On Sunday morning, Alegria was reportedly drinking with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, a certain Nova Mae.

At past 3:00 a.m., the two decided to transfer to Minglanilla Cebu and rode on a motorcycle.

They were, however, waylaid by the suspect and other unidentified men onboard a motorcycle when they reached Barangay Inayagan in Naga City.

The backrider then alerted Alegria, who was driving, of the individuals including her ex-boyfriend approaching them.

This prompted Alegria to get off the motorcycle to seek for help.

However, a burst of gunfire reportedly rung out and Alegria sustained gunshot wounds.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, the victim was brought to the Naga Infirmary Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

The attending physician, however, declared Alegria dead on arrival, according to Abellana.

Following the incident, Padayao was identified as one of the suspects through statements from the backrider and other witnesses at the crime scene.

Aside from Padayao, there were allegedly four of his companions who were also considered suspects and will also be facing murder charges.

“With the statement coming from the witnesses, naay conspiracy nahitabo because of the harmony of the actions of the suspects. So we are going to file murder cases against those four individuals,” stated Abellana.

After the charges have been filed, a warrant will be issued for the arrest of the suspects who are still at large, as of this writing.

Nevertheless, Abellana assured that their manhunt operation will continue in order to apprehend the suspects.

He also said that police are looking into all possible angles to determine the motive of the crime, including jealousy especially after it was reported that the woman whom Alegria was seen drinking with was the suspect’s ex.

Abellana added that Naga police will be in close coordination with authorities in Talisay City, where Padayao is from, to determine if the suspect has previous criminal records.

Furthermore, police will also be in contact with the suspects’ family to urge them to cooperate in order to give justice to the victim who met his untimely death.

Authorities believe that Padayao and his companions are currently hiding in Cebu and vowed to strengthen their manhunt operations. They are also appealing for them to surrender to police.

“We are also appealing to the suspect. He should be man enough to face the consequences of his actions,” stated Abellana.

