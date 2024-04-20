PDEA-7 condemns ‘unscrupulous use’ of agency’s name in Argao incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) has condemned the actions of individuals who used the agency’s name and ransacked two houses in Argao town in Cebu on Tuesday evening, April 16, 2024.

The agency released an official statement regarding the incident on Friday, April 19, through its official social media page.

The statement was issued following an incident wherein men, posing as PDEA personnel, ransacked two houses in Sitio Himongbongan, Barangay Taloot in Argao on the evening of April 16.

The individuals, all wearing masks, allegedly stole three motorcycles, a multicab, cash, and other items from the homeowners, based on the report by Argao police.

After receiving information on the incident, PDEA-7 immediately coordinated with the Argao Municipal Police Station and the officials of Barangay Taloot to investigate.

Only two days after the incident, PDEA-7 clarified that the assailants involved are not members of their agency.

The agency relayed that they had no operations in Argao on April 16 and that all of their agents were accounted for on that day.

Police Major Windell Abellana, public information office of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, also denied that law enforcers were involved in the incident during a press conference on Thursday.

Furthermore, PDEA-7 condemned the violent act of harassment towards the owners of the two houses involved and the “unscrupulous use of the name of PDEA RO VII.”

“We strongly condemn this blatant act of violence and harassment to the residents of Barangay Taloot, Argao, Cebu, and the unscrupulous use of the name of PDEA RO VII,” read a portion of the statement on Friday.

In an earlier interview, PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Alcantara said that they will likely be filing a charge of usurpation of authority against the fake PDEA agents.

PDEA-7 assured that they will be working closely with the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) in the ongoing investigation to identify the individuals responsible for the crime.

In addition, it urged the public to always call on the proper authorities if they face individuals claiming to be their operatives.

“We call on the public to report to their local police stations or to PDEA RO VII if they encounter harassment from individuals claiming to be our operatives,” stated PDEA-7.

Individuals may report incidents like this by visiting the agency’s office in Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City, or calling their Investigation and Intelligence Section at 0939 578 8775.

RELATED STORIES

Masked men who ransack homes in Argao were not PDEA agents – CPPO

PDEA debunks fake operational documents circulating online

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP