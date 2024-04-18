Masked men who ransack homes in Argao were not PDEA agents – CPPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The masked men who ransacked 2 houses in Argao, Cebu on Tuesday were not PDEA agents, a top official of the Cebu Police Provincial Office said on Thursday.

Two houses in Argao, southern Cebu were allegedly ransacked by men who claimed to be members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday night, April 16.

CPPO public information officer Police Major Windell Abellana denied the allegation in an interview with reporters on Thursday morning.

“I would like to categorically deny the allegation since an ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Chief of Police of Argao Municipal Police Station as directed by our Provincial Director, Police Colonel Percival R. Zorilla,” said Abellana.

“Moreover, all statements will be verified since there was no evidence or proof of the claim, We cannot straightly believe some accusations made against our police officers based on hearsay. It would be unfair on the part of our police officers being accused without the benefit of due process,” he added.

Abellana assured that they will be relaying the status of the investigation and the steps they will be taking in the coming days.

It can be recalled that some residents in Argao sought the help of the media after masked men who introduced themselves as PDEA agents allegedly stormed their houses. The group then allegedly took the residents’ two motorbikes and a multicab.

The ransacked houses were located in Sitio Himongbongan, Barangay Taloot, Argao, Cebu.

However, agency revealed that they had no operations in Argao on Tuesday and that all of the PDEA agents were accounted for.

Nevertheless, Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson of the the agency said they will be coordinating with the Argao police in order to directly communicate with the alleged victims.

Alcantara added that the masked individuals involved in the incident were imposters who were using the name of PDEA-7.

As this incident can stain the good name of the agency, Alcantara said that they will address the allegations and file a charge of usurpation of authority against the fake PDEA agents.

She also added that this is not the first time that civilians have posed as one of their agents as this is one of the occupational hazards they typically encounter.

Alcantara urged the public to always report to PDEA agents if there are persons who claim to be members of the agency in order to commit all sorts of crimes.

