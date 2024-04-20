From PDP-Laban to ‘PDP’; 3 senators eye reelection in 2025 polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan or PDP-Laban, announced several changes during their national council meeting and 42nd-anniversary celebration in Cebu City on Friday evening, April 19.

One significant change was the approval of an amendment to remove the word “Laban” from their political party name which is now referred to as PDP or Partido Demokratiko Pilipino only.

In addition to the changes in the political party name, another amendment was made to change the hand signal, now signaled with the right hand instead of the left.

Both amendments, proposed as part of revisions to the party’s constitution and bylaws, were unanimously approved by the national council members during the meeting.

It was also announced during the meeting that Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Francis Tolentino, and Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go would be seeking reelection in next year’s midterm elections.

The motion for their reelection bids was carried and approved by the council.

Furthermore, the national council unanimously endorsed the inclusion of Philip Salvador as the fourth senatorial candidate representing the party in the upcoming senatorial polls.

In his address, Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said that his reelection bid, along with Tolentino, “Bong” Go, and the addition of Philip Salvador, would strengthen PDP’s representation in the Senate.

He said that their presence in the Senate would prevent individuals with malicious intentions from advancing their agenda, and he asserted that PDP members adhere to principles.

“We will fight [for you] until our last breath,” Dela Rosa declared.

Dela Rosa also reiterated their commitment to PDP’s principles. He mentioned that they would never compromise their integrity or use PDP for personal gain.

For former partymates who have transferred to other parties, Dela Rosa said he understood their decision but remained hopeful that they would eventually return to PDP.

The National Council Meeting and the 42nd-anniversary celebration of the PDP were held at the Nustar Integrated Resort and Casino.

Several PDP top officials present included former President Rodrigo Duterte, Senators Robin Padilla, Francis Tolentino, Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, Christopher Lawrence Go, former DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi, PDP-Laban President Jose ‘Pepito’ Alvarez, and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

The event was an occasion for fellowship and to affirm the party’s continued activity to all its supporters in the Visayas. Over a thousand party members attended the event.

In his opening remarks, Duterte, also the party’s president, expressed his gratitude to the supporters for their unwavering belief in the party and reiterated the importance of a democratic country.

He then officially called the meeting to order.

