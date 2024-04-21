Fair weather in Metro Cebu; El Niño to persist until May — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos will continue to experience the blazing summer heat this week.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) station in Mactan, Metro Cebu will have a generally fair weather in the next five days.

“Padayon ta’ng makasinati og init ug igang nga panahon or generally fair weather until next week,” Jhomer Eclarino of Pagasa Mactan told CDN Digital.

READ: El Niño to persist until May, Cebu must brace for dry spell

Moreover, the wind and sea conditions will also be slight to moderate.

“Slight to moderate gihapon ang atong wind and [the] sea condition is malinawon tanan sa kasarangan and wala ta’y gale warning,” Eclarino said.

Heat index

READ: Summer 2024: DOH-7 reports rise in dengue, influenza-like illnesses

Meanwhile, the temperature will range from 27 to 32 degrees celsius, and the heat index today and tomorrow, April 22, will be between 37 to 38 degrees Celsius.

“So far, naa’y mga kalit nga light rains or kining mga taligsik ra dili kini magdugay mga less than thirty minutes. And taas gihapon ang time nga init ug igang nga panahon,” he added.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why do we monitor the heat index?

No weather disturbance

Furthermore, Eclarino said they have not detected any weather disturbance or any low-pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Until mahuman ang April is less likely na magkaroon ng bagyo,” Eclarino said.

Eclarino said that Pagasa’s El Niño Advisory No. 10 issued on April 5, mentions that the weather phenomenon was expected to persist from March to May this year.

Meanwhile, there will be a transition to El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral from April to June.

According to Pagasa, La Niña is likely to develop during June-July-August season.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP