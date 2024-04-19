Cebu Football Club back in PFL action vs Tuloy FC after 2-week break

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club’s (CFC) Gentle Giants will break their two-week break by facing Tuloy Football Club on Saturday, April 20, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at Manila’s Rizal Memorial Stadium.

This is one of two away games for CFC in the PFL. The other will be on May 5 against Kaya FC Iloilo at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

CFC began their PFL campaign with a strong 4-0 victory against Loyola FC on April 6 at their home pitch, the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Currently, CFC is ranked 7th out of 10 teams with one win, while Tuloy FC holds the 6th spot with one win and one loss.

Tuloy FC is among the three new clubs in the PFL’s main tournament, having previously competed in last year’s Copa Paulino Alcantara.

Last season, CFC was the PFL runner-up, earning them a spot in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

Their last game at Rizal Memorial Stadium was against Australian club Macarthur FC, where they lost 0-3, leading to their elimination from the AFC Cup.

This time, CFC will rely heavily on new players like Zamoranho Ho-A-Tham and Abou Sy, who each scored two goals in their first match on April 6.

They still have key players like Chima Uzoka, Jeremiah Borlongan, Baris Tasci, Florencio Badelic Jr., Ace Villanueva, Kintaro Miyagi, Daniel Gadia, Papu Corsame Jr., and Charles Dabao, among others.

Currently, Kaya FC, Stallion Laguna FC, and One Taguig FC are leading the standings with their 2-0 unbeaten records. Cebu Football Club faces Tuloy FC tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. /clorenciana

