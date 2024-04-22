LOOK: 2 Cebu City road accidents involving multiple vehicles injure 5 people

By: Paul Lauro and Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondents - CDN Digital | April 22,2024 - 08:48 AM

Look: Cebu City accidents. A motorcycle is stuck under the front of a Ceres Bus in the Mambaling Underpass in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at past 5 a.m. today, April 22. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate accidents involving multiple vehicles happened in a span of at least 2 hours in Cebu City on early Monday morning, today, April 22, leaving 5 persons injured.

The first road accident happened at past 3 a.m. along Gov. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

It involved a Mitsubishi Montero, a Toyota Avanza, and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

According to the driver of the Avanza, the Mitsubishi Montero rearended his vehicle before it crashed into an oncoming Toyota Land Cruiser.

The Avanza driver said that he 3 of the 5 passengers he had were brought to the hospital for treatment.

About 2 hours later at past 5 a.m., another road accident happened. 

This involved a car, a motorcycle and a Ceres Bus. 

Two were injured in the collision, the motorcycle driver and his pregnant backrider. They were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Here are some photos and videos of the two accidents.

Mambaling Underpass collision

LOOK: Cebu City accidents. A Ceres Bus is involved in a road accident involving a motorcycle, and a car at the Mambaling Underpass in Barangay Mambaling at past 3 a.m. today, April 22. | screen grab from video via Futch Anthony Inso

LOOK: 2 Cebu City accidents injure 5 people. A Ceres Bus, a motorcycle and a car were involved in a collision in the Mambaling Underpass in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at past 5 a.m. today, April 22. | Screen grab from video via Futch Anthony Inso

Traffic policemen check on the motorcycle that got stuck under the front of the Ceres Bus during an accident involving the bus, a motorcycle and a car at the Mambaling Underpass at past 5 a.m. this morning, April 22. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

Traffic policemen and traffic enforcers place the motorcycle involved in the collision with a bus in the Mambaling Underpass on a pickup to be brought to the police station. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

Multiple vehicles crash in Banilad

A Toyota Avanza was among three vehicles involved in a three-vehicle collision in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City at past 3 a.m. today, April 22. | Paul Lauro

This is the Toyota Land Cruiser involved in a 3-vehicle collision in Barangay Banilad, this morning, April 22. | Paul Lauro

This is the Mitsubishi Montero that started the 3-vehicle collision in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City at past 3 a.m. today, April 22. | Paul Lauro

This is the back of the Avanza which was rear ended by a Mitsubishi Montero during a road accident involving 3 vehicles in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City at past 3 a.m. today, April 22. | Paul Lauro

