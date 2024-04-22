LOOK: 2 Cebu City road accidents involving multiple vehicles injure 5 people

By: Paul Lauro and Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondents - CDN Digital | April 22,2024 - 08:48 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate accidents involving multiple vehicles happened in a span of at least 2 hours in Cebu City on early Monday morning, today, April 22, leaving 5 persons injured.

The first road accident happened at past 3 a.m. along Gov. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

It involved a Mitsubishi Montero, a Toyota Avanza, and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

According to the driver of the Avanza, the Mitsubishi Montero rearended his vehicle before it crashed into an oncoming Toyota Land Cruiser.

The Avanza driver said that he 3 of the 5 passengers he had were brought to the hospital for treatment.

About 2 hours later at past 5 a.m., another road accident happened.

This involved a car, a motorcycle and a Ceres Bus.

Two were injured in the collision, the motorcycle driver and his pregnant backrider. They were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Here are some photos and videos of the two accidents.

Mambaling Underpass collision

Multiple vehicles crash in Banilad

