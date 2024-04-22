Dad arrested for holding family hostage in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 42-year-old father was arrested for allegedly holding his own family hostage on Monday, April 22, 2024 in Sitio Caduloy, Brgy. Tisa in Cebu City at around 6:10 a.m.

The suspect was a construction worker and a resident of the said place.

His family members, including his 39-year-old wife 39, his 11-year-old son, who is a person with disability (PWD), and his 6-year-old daughter, were among those he held captive inside their house using a 10-inch aluminum pipe.

After a short while, the suspect’s father, spoke to him and asked him to let his family go.

Police officers from Labangon Police Station, led by Police Major Eraño Sanchez Regidor, also helped the suspect’s father to negotiate with the suspect.

The negotiation took about 20 minutes before the suspect finally released the hostages. The situation was peacefully resolved when the suspect surrendered to the police.

The three hostages were safely rescued without any injuries.

The suspect is now detained at Labangon Police Station awaiting proper charges against him. /clorenciana

