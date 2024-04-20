Fish vendor shot while sleeping inside market in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fish vendor was shot by an unidentified assailant while she was sleeping inside a market in Sitio Gen. Genis, Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City early Saturday morning, April 20, 2024.

The shooting happened at past 5:00 a.m. which resulted to a woman sustaining injuries.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Jonabel Torreon, a resident of Block 7, Barangay Sawang Calero.

Torreon makes a living by selling seafood at the market.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Leigh Vincent Gonzalve, investigator on case, the fish vendor was shot while taking a break inside a market at the time of the incident.

Gonzalve said that while the victim was sleeping, a man wearing a grey hoodie approached the sleeping vendor and pulled out a firearm.

The unidentified assailant then shot Torreon on the shoulder and scampered away.

Shortly after, the incident was reported to the Sawang Calero Police Station and the victim was rushed to the nearest hospital.

As of this writing, Torreon is reportedly in a stable condition and recovering from her injuries.

Gonzalve said that they will be looking into all possible motives behind the shooting, including personal grudge.

He said that some vendors at the market disclosed that the victim once had a quarrel with an individual.

Torreon, however, denied this and said that she had no enemies during an interview with police.

According to Gonzalve, they will be checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages around the crime scene in order to identify the suspect.

Furthermore, a follow-up investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the shooting inside one of the busiest markets in the city.

