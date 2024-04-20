Jayson Vayson to defend WBO regional belt in Japan on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Filipino ring warrior Jayson “Striker” Vayson is all set for his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific light flyweight title defense against Japanese prospect Takeru Inoue at the Sumiyoshi Ward Centre in Osaka, Japan on Sunday, April 21.

Both Vayson and Inoue passed the mandatory weigh-in on Saturday, April 20.

Vayson weighed in at 107.5 pounds, while Inoue tipped the scales at 107.8 lbs.

The 25-year-old Vayson will defend his WBO regional title for the first time after winning it last December. He defeated hometown foe Ryuya Yamanaka via a second round technical knockout in a bout that was held in Kobe, Japan.

Vayson is currently rated No. 3 in the International Boxing Federation’s (IBF) light flyweight division. He is also ranked No. 8 in the WBO and No. 10 in the World Boxing Association (WBA).

He has a record of 11 wins with six knockouts paired with a loss and a draw.

Sunday’s fight on Sunday will be Vayson’s third fight in Japan.

Meanwhile, Inoue,25, is unbeaten in four fights with two knockouts.

Vayson will be Inoue’s second Filipino opponent. Inoue already fought and defeated another Filipino in Orlie Silvestre via decision.

This time, he will challenge Vayson for the WBO regional title in the fight card put up by Muto Promotions.

