Bongbong Marcos feels ‘lucky’ to have a ‘very protective’ wife

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called himself a “lucky husband” for having a “very protective” wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Araneta-Marcos slammed Vice President Sara Duterte over the latter’s behavior during a January rally in Davao City where the vice president’s father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, called President Marcos “bangag,” a slang term for a drug user.

For the first lady, Vice President Duterte crossed the line, and so now she said: “Bad shot na ’yan sa akin (She’s now in my bad graces),” referring to Sara.

“First of all, my first reaction is what a lucky husband I am that I have a wife na very protective sa akin na…may nakitang hindi magandang sinabi tungkol sa akin, she gets very upset. We cannot blame her,” Marcos said in an ambush interview in Occidental Mindoro when asked about his reaction to his wife’s interview last week.

(First of all, my first reaction is what a lucky husband I am that I have a wife who is very protective of me… when she sees that something bad is said about me, she gets very upset. We cannot blame her.)

Working relationship

However, the President said his wife’s personal feelings toward the vice president would not affect his working relationship with his 2022 running mate.

“I don’t think we need to patch anything up. She understands, as a wife herself, the sentiments of the first lady,” said Marcos.

According to the President, Araneta-Marcos did not come from a political family, hence she was not used to the insults that came with politics.

Marcos said he will have a private conversation with Sara Duterte regarding the first lady’s comments.

