Power supply nationwide thins, red and yellow alerts up

By: Jordeene B. Lagare - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | April 24,2024 - 02:17 PM

Power supply nationwide thins, red and yellow alerts up. RED, YELLOW EXPLAINED According to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, a red alert is issued when the power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand, while a yellow alert means the operating margin or excess capacity of operating plants is not enough to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement. PHOTO FROM NGCP’S FACEBOOK PAGE

National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), power grid operator, said that they were forced to raise to all regions — Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao — the red or yellow alerts today, April 24, due to the low power supply nationwide.

Luzon will be under yellow and red alerts on certain hours of the day. 

According to the NGCP advisory, a red alert in the Luzon grid will be between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and yellow alert will happen from from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

NGCP said a red alert status will be up in the Visayas grid from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

A yellow alert will be raised in the Visayas from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For the first time this year, NGCP issued a yellow alert in Mindanao from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NGCP issues a red alert when the power supply is insufficient to meet the consumer demand. This can lead to power interruptions.

On the other hand, a yellow alert is raised when the operating margin is insufficient.

