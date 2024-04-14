CS4, Avantrac, Strato slay foes in AEBC Corporate Cup 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — CS4, Avantrac, and Strato grabbed convincing wins in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 7th Corporate Cup on Saturday evening, April 13.

CS4 defeated CBM Engineering, 83-77, while Avantrac won over Phelps Dodge, 78-69. Strato edged EGS, 82-76, during their respective games held at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.

The AEBC Corporate Cup is a tournament that features licensed architects and engineers from various companies here in Cebu.

Leading CS4’s win over CBM Engineering was Eric Pummer who dropped 30 points and was a rebound shy from tallying a double-double game after grabbing nine boards with one block.

His teammate Kyle Esbra tallied 21 points with four rebounds and three assists, and John Bautista chipped in 13 markers with nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Ivan Deo topscored CBM with 25 points, five boards, four steals, and two assists. Jett Latonio spoiled his double-double game of 13 points and 15 rebounds, so did Michael Laoc who had 14 points for the losing squad.

In the other game in the AEBC Corporate Cup, JC Tangapa fired 20 points to pace Avantrac against Phelps Dodge. He paired it with seven rebounds and three assists, while Dexy Suico had a double-double game of 13 points, 13 rebounds, four steals, two assists, and one block.

Noriko Benedicto and Richie Bactol scored 14 and 12 points, apiece for Avantrac.

Meanwhile, John Cubar had 14 points, Peje Codeniera added 11 points, while Jan Manalili had 10 points in Phelps Dodge’s loss.

In the last game in the AEBC Corporate Cup Saturday night, James Cabardo poured 29 points with six rebounds and three assists to carry Strato in winning against EGS.

Clark Salve had a double-double performance of 19 wins with 11 rebounds for the winning squad, while Jefferson Canada added 22 points.

