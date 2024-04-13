Buildrite ends losing drought in AEBC Corporate Cup 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Buildrite finally entered the winning column after thrashing Fenesteam, 71-59, during their game in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 7th Corporate Cup on Friday evening, April 12, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.

It was Buildrite’s first win in four games and they did it in a dominating fashion after finishing the game with a double-digit lead.

Michael Cinco and Zach Go tandemned in Buildrite’s big win after scoring more than 20 points. Cinco finished with a game-high of 27 points with seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Go tallied 21 points with six rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Fenestram’s Niel Tiempo scored 15 points in their losing efforts. Arnel Cordero and Kim Rojas each scored 11 points in their defeat.

In the other AEBC Corporate Cup game on Friday, Island Premium Paints edged Golden Hammer, 71-65.

Levi Sinson erupted for a huge double-double game of 20 point, 15 rebounds, and two assists. His teammate Aaron Uy also scored 20 points for the winning squad, while Brennon Gothong added 12 markers.

Golden Hammer’s Noel Masin and Popo Nieves spoiled their 22 and 21 points, in their loss.

In the last game of the AEBC Corporate Cup, Davies Paints narrowly defeated Sparko, 78-72, after five of its players impressively scored double digits.

Justin Aspacio and Cris Matunog led Davies Paint with 15 points apiece. Dexcel Caadan tallied 10 points with nine rebounds, while Chester Hinagdanan added 13 points, and Darren Morandante chipped in 12 markers.

Dexter Estilloro had a double-double outing of 19 points and 11 rebounds for the losing squad. Rozien Rivera also had 19 points and nine boards for Sparko.

