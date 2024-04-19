Mayor Jonas C. Cortes Cup 2024 unwraps on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 12th Kaabag Mayor Jonas C. Cortes Cup 2024 “Mayor’s Cup Inter Barangay Sports Tournament” will unfold tomorrow, Saturday, April 20, at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

More than a thousand athletes will strut their wares in this sports program put up by the Mandaue City Athletics and Sports Development Office headed by its head and former Olympian Mary Joy Tabal.

READ MORE:

Davies Paints rout Lightstrong in CABC 6th Corporate Cup cagefest

Bajenting fires 30 points in Landlite’s huge CABC Corporate Cup win

Cebu’s Buytrago, Varga earn silver medal in FIVB Beach Volleyball Int’l tilt

According to Tabal, over 27 barangays from Mandaue City will take part in 12th Kaabag Mayor Jonas C. Cortes Cup 2024, which is a multi-sports tournament that will last for months.

These sports events include its centerpiece basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, chess, sepak takraw, karatedo, and boxing.

This sports program mainly caters to all sports enthusiasts of all ages in Mandaue City.

Its basketball tournament alone features four divisions— mini midget, midget, juniors, and seniors.

READ MORE:

Creamline bolster semis bid by remaining master of Choco Mucho

Toledo-Xignex Trojans beat Cagayan, Rizal in PCAP All-Filipino Conference

Meanwhile, its volleyball tournament will have men’s and women’s open categories. It also has a volleyball dayon-dayon tournament.

Adding excitement and inclusivity to this sports program is the gateball tournament which features senior citizens that will be held at the Pajara Park.

“Sa basketball namo kay during elimination round kay mag barangay mi sa venues, kay gusto pud namo ma promote ang mga barangay basketball courts diri sa City. Inig quarterfinals to finals, adto nami sa Mandaue City Sports Complex,” Tabal told CDN Digital.

(For our basketball, during the elimination round we will have barangays as our venues because we also would like to promote the basketball courts in the city’s barangays. In the quarterfinals to finals, we will hold it at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.)

Tabal also reiterated that their sports program also focuses on grassroots development which is why they include 12-under categories in all sports events except dayon-dayon volleyball.

“Ang volleyball, badminton ug table tennis adto tanan sa sports complex. Ang among chess venue adto ra sa gawas sa sports complex ug ang sepak takraw. All categories except lang sa dayon-dayon volleyball kay naa gyud 12 under categories para promote namu Grassroots Sports development sa City pud,” she said.

(The volleyball, badminton and table tennis, they will all be held at the sports complex. Our chess venue, it will just be held outside the sports complex, and that goes for sepak takraw too. All categories, except the dayon-dayon volleyball will have 12 under categories so that we can also promote the grassroots program development of the city.)

To recall, Mandaue City has been very active in sports lately. Last April 7, it hosted the National Milo Marathon Cebu Leg for the first time. Mandaue hosted over 16,000 runners all over Cebu.

Besides that Mandaue City also co-promotes a double World Boxing Organization (WBO) regional title bouts on May 1, Labor Day at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP