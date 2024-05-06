CVIRAA Day 2: Lapu-Lapu adds 8 more gold medals in arnis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City ended the second day of hostilities in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) on top of the medal tally.

Lapu-Lapu now has 17 total gold medals, seven silvers, and one bronze after day two of the meet, while the host and defending champions, Cebu City, is at second place with 11-14-13 (gold-silver-bronze) medal count, followed by Dumaguete City at third with its 10-12-10 tally.

Of this, 16 golds came from Lapu-Lapu City’s arnisadors while one gold medal came from Asia Paraase.

Bohol Province is at the fourth spot with a 10-9-10 tally, followed by Mandaue City with a 6-10-5 medal count.

The other medalists for the other sporting events featured in the CVIRAA meet were not yet included in the medal tally stated above as of press time. Only the verified results from the tournament manager and secretariat were included in the official and partial medal tally.

GOLD FOR LAPU-LAPU’S ARNISADORS

Lapu-Lapu City’s arnisadors, who are mostly from the Lapu-Lapu Arnis de Abanico, have so far harvested a total of 16 gold medals during their matches held at the University of the Visayas (UV) Main Campus gymnasium.

They initially won eight gold medals and added eight more in the team event as the competition heats up on the second day.

The city’s arnisadors topped the elementary boys’ team Likha anyo espada y daga, double weapon, and single weapon, while its secondary girls also ruled the same events. Its secondary boys’ team lorded the likha anyo single weapon and the team double weapon elementary girls.

Lapu-Lapu’s gold medalists in the elementary boys were Troy Nathaniel Abing, Shamler Augusto, and Kent Carlo Icot, while its secondary girls’ team was composed of Avegaile Alpanta, Nicolette Ybanez, and Jeanalyn Ycoy.

Its secondary boys’ gold medalists were Kurt Imbert T. Limbaga, Paulino G. Ortiz, and Kate Iccy Solis. Lastly, its double weapon elementary girls gold medalists were Jayn J. Paller and Abing.

Abing already won five gold medals as he also bagged two of these in the individual events, while Alpanta has already four making them the winningest arnisadors from Lapu-Lapu.

Cebu City added two more gold medals to its list in the latest medal tally courtesy of Angelo Roca who topped the wushu sanda Group B 13-15 years old 48-kilogram category, along with the secondary boys’ arnis team who topped the likha anyo espada y daga event.

The team was manned by Rolly Ramjohn Barcelon, John Earl Tapic, and Hubert Tapic.

TAGBILARAN TANKERS HARVEST GOLD

Over at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) swimming pool, Tagbilaran City harvested six gold medals as the swimming competition went full swing on Monday.

Its gold medalists were Princess Reign Dote (400m backstroke elementary girls), Julia Celestine Origines (elementary girls 200m freestyle), Anna Katrina Dequina (secondary girls 100m backstroke), Aden Vince Racho (elementary boys 200m freestyle), Raziel Pearl Villas (elementary girls 50m butterfly), and its elementary girls 4x50m medley relay.

Also making waves at the pool were Dumaguete City’s swimmers headed by Bernet Antonio Gonzaga who won his second gold medal after topping the 400m freestyle secondary boys. The rest of Dumaguete City’s gold medalists in swimming were Kacie Gabrielle Tionko (400-meter freestyle secondary girls), Zoey Femi Tanduyan (secondary girls 50m butterfly), Karl Emmanuel Fernandez (secondary boys 200m butterfly), and Marco Juan Sayson (secondary boys 100m backstroke).

Meanwhile, Mandaue City earned three gilts from Randy Gabriel Lacierda (secondary boys 50m butterfly), Dave Kendrick Andersen (elementary boys 50m butterfly), and its 4x50m medley relay secondary boys.

Bohol Province had two gold medals courtesy of Travis Deandre Malnegro (100m backstroke elementary boys) and its elementary boys 4x50m medley relay.

Lastly, Bobyn Simone Wachter served Naga City’s lone gilt after ruling the secondary girls’ 200m butterfly.

