CVIRAA: Arnisadors tow Lapu-Lapu City to top of medal standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City temporarily dislodged the host delegation and defending champions, the Cebu City Niños, in the partial and official medal standings of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) 2024, courtesy of its arnisadors.

Eight gold medals were harvested by Lapu-Lapu City at the University of the Visayas (UV) Main Campus gymnasium thanks to its arnisadors who are from the Lapu-Lapu Arnis De Abanico.

With their gold medals, Lapu-Lapu now enjoys the top of the medal standings with 10 golds as of 12 noon on May 6.

These gold medalists are Avegaile Alpanta (secondary girls Individual Sword and Dagger), Mikejorie Israel (secondary boys Individual Double Weapon) Troy Abing (elementary boys Mix Tandem Double Weapon and Individual Sword and Dagger) Jayn Paller (elementary girls Mix Tandem Double Weapon and Individual Single weapon), Athena Kate Sapio (elementary girls Gold Individual Sword And dagger) and Amber Joy Notarte (elementary girls Gold Individual Double Weapon).

Also contributing to Lapu-Lapu’s gold medal haul was Asia Paraase who grabbed her second gold medal in the secondary girls’ 3,000-meter run at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) track oval in Mandaue City.

9 golds for Cebu City

Cebu City is at second place with nine gold medals, six silvers, and four bronzes, followed by Bohol Province with its 5-6-5 (gold-silver-bronze) medal tally.

Cebu Province is at fourth with its 4-4-7 medal count, and Dumaguete City is at fifth place with its 3-7-6 tally.

Cebu City added two more gilts courtesy of Rolly Ramjohn Barcelon who topped the secondary boys Individual Likha Anyo Espada y Daga in arnis, and Cebu City’s elementary boys team aero gymnastics that won the gold medal held at the SHS-AdC Mandaue Campus.

Bohol’s latest gold medalists as of press time was Arvin Racho and Glaiza Jhean Villamor. Racho topped the elementary boys’ 1,500m run.

Cebu Province’s gold medalist was Maria Lourdes Rondero who topped the secondary girl long jump and triple jump events.

On the other hand, Dumaguete City banked on its archers after capturing two gold medals from Naina Dominique Tagle in the 60m and 70m distances at the South Road Properties (SRP) grounds.

