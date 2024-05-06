Moalboal, Barili are Mayor Cabaron inaugural volleyball champs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Moalboal and Barili are the inaugural champions of the 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-town Volleyball Tournament after splitting the titles last Sunday, May 5, at the Moalboal Covered Court in Moalboal, Cebu.

The host team Moalboal ruled the women’s division by defeating Barili and earning the P50,000 cash prize.

Moalboal utilized its twice-to-beat perk to finish off Barili in their do-or-die showdown.

Behind Nesty Geonzon, Myline Yucada, and Vanessa Secuya, Barili won its first match with Moalboal, 25-22, 25-20, 15-25, 12-25, 15-13.

However, the home team headed by former University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars elite spiker Maybelle Cabaron led Moalboal in sealing the title-winning match, 25-12, 25-14, on Sunday.

Also putting on the winning efforts were her teammates Jasmine Omagac, Junabelle Gempero, Juliana Isabel Gabales, Mary Christine Rebano, Shellce dela Rita, Rayvinder Tarongoy, Jay Ann Tapales, Ivony Love Templado, Lyka Sabanal, Jishin Faith Omagac, and Precious May Domugho.

Meanwhile, Barili made sure to snag a title after topping the men’s division by beating Moalboal, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17.

The hard-fought victory netted Barili the P50,000 top purse.

“Team Moalboal is really a threat to us, but we just had the will to win,” said Aaron Beryl Ricaplaza who teamed up with Christian Karampatana for the champion team.

The rest of Barili’s title-winning squad were Alfonzo Obtina, James Timagos, Franz Piala, Svens Daclan, Rachaelus Nemeno, John Bargamento, Demterio Sta. Ana, Jester Clyde Bayang, Lance Manego, Ryan Paler, John Cydric Bayang and John Paul Bulang.

