Boss Toyo backs plan of Yogi Ruiz to run for Cebu City mayor

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A group of vloggers and social media influencers gathered in Cebu City Saturday night to show their support for former Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Yogi Ruiz, who has expressed his interest to run for mayor in Cebu City in next year’s election.

The group was led by Boss Toyo or Jayson Luzadas in real life. Boss Toyo is a rapper who is also known as the Pinoy Pawnstar.

“At ako, personal ha, naniniwala ako sa mga adhikain niya at gagawin niya didto sa Cebu City,” Boss Toyo said during the gathering that was held in a bar in Cebu City.

Boss Toyo is a good friend of Ruiz.

He said that before his rise to fame, he was addicted to illegal drugs. Ruiz, who was then director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), helped him overcome his addiction.

Meanwhile, Ruiz sad he was touched by Boss Toyo’s gesture.

“Dako pod nga butang para nako nga nibawos pod siya sa atong natabang pod niya kanidto,” Ruiz said.

Looking at Boss Toyo now, Ruiz said, he was glad that he was among those who helped him change for the better.

“Diha nako nakita ang dedikasyon, ang iyang perseverance bitaw, ang iyang determinasyon sa iyang kaugalingon aron mapasaka niya ang iyang antas sa kinabuhi,” Ruiz added.

Also present during the Saturday night gathering were vloggers and social media influencers Vic Desucatan and Beatmaster and boxer John Riel Casimero, among others.

