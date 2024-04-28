2 cops catch police spouses having an ‘affair’ in mall parking lot

MANILA, Philippines — Two police officers are facing adultery and concubinage complaints after their spouses — who are also law enforcers — caught them allegedly having an affair at a mall parking lot in Laguna, according to police.

In a report on Sunday, the Laguna Police Provincial Office (PPO) said the two complainants caught their partners allegedly committing adultery inside a parked vehicle along Barangay Canlubang in Calamba City around 10 a.m. on April 25.

Police said the police officers wanted to confront their spouses, but the suspects tried to hit their partners and then, attempted to escape afterwards.

The male complainant shot one of the vehicle’s tires, went after the fleeing suspects, and shot his wife’s lover, who was trying to leave the area at once.

According to Laguna PPO, only the male suspect, who sustained gunshot wounds on his leg and shoulder, was caught by operatives when they arrived at the scene.

He was brought to Global Medical Center Canlubang for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the female suspect fled towards Batangas using the vehicle.

To track her down, police have conducted a dragnet operation.

