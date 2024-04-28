Cebu Football Club obliterates Maharlika Taguig FC in the PFL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants put on a masterful 10-0 performance against the visiting Maharlika Taguig FC in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday, April 27, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

With the victory, the Gentle Giants now have nine points from their unbeaten 3-0 (win-loss) record. They are way ahead of the No. 5 team, the Manila Digger FC, in the team standings based on their total goal tallied with 21 over the latter’s eight.

Meanwhile, Maharlika dropped to a 1-3 (win-loss) slate after faltering in their visit to the Gentle Giants’ lair last Saturday.

READ: Cebu Football Club manhandles Tuloy FC in PFL

Man of the Match

Dutch midfielder Guyto Marcus Renwick Mijland was named the “Man of the Match” after he tallied a rare hat trick or three goals, while Turkish Devrim Ali Yanik had a brace or two goals in hand.

READ: Ex-Bosconian players thrilled to join Cebu Football Club

Mijland initiated the scoring spree for CFC after tallying his first goal in the sixth minute. He followed it with a 21st-minute goal. Not satisfied with the back-to-back goals, his teammate, Zamoranho Ho-A-Tham, made it 3-0 with a 22nd-minute goal.

READ: Cebu Football Club starts PFL campaign with 4-0 thrashing of Loyola FC

Jeremiah Borlongan then sealed the first half with a commanding, 4-0, lead, after scoring in extra time.

Mijland completed his hat trick when he scored a 48th-minute goal, while Abou Sy made it 6-0, from his 51st-minute goal.

Yanik logged his brace by scoring in the 68th minute, while Japanese Rintaro Hama added another one in the 73rd minute. Yanik and Chima Ozuka put the icing on the cake by logging goals in the 88th and 92nd minutes, respectively.

After Maharlika, Cebu FC will head to the Iloilo Sports Complex to face the top-ranked Kaya FC Iloilo.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP