Labor Day 2024: Loving the job that you have

CEBU CTY, Philippines— “I love my job.”

This is a mantra that most of us would say to convince ourselves that every time we clock in for work, we should not feel like its an obligation that we needed to do.

While most of us feel grateful for the jobs we now have because these allow us provide for our and our family’s needs, there are also those who are living their dreams.

Why? Because they don’t just work to earn but to also satisfy their passion.

Today, let’s get to know some of the passionate people CDN Digital got to cross paths with over the years.

Cliff Japhet Cafe, social worker

Helping others and inspiring others are just some of the reasons why this social worker from Siquijor province takes pride in his work.

Cliff Japhet Cafe, 26, shared with CDN Digital why he opted to keep his job for seven years and still counting.

“Growing up, my lola was a community servant, so I was exposed to helping others. This made me realize the value of community service. The opportunity to help people help themselves,” he said.

Boots Brandon, tattoo artist

He has worked as a tattoo artist for at least 16 years now, and Boots Brandon said he takes pride in every form of art that he has worked on.

This award-winning Cebuano tattoo artist now owns a Redeemed Tattoo shop located in the bustling streets of Makati.

But Boots Brandon said that his decision to pursue his passion was not a walk in the park.

Looking back, he said that he also had his share of struggles. But he persevered to reach his childhood dream.

To date, Brandon is one of the renowned tattoo artists of his generation. And while he enjoys success, he also continues to inspire other artists to come out of their shell and take the leap of faith!

Ester Pelaez, college teacher

This lady guard turned college teacher is living proof that nothing is impossible if you are determined to reach your dreams.

Ester Pelaez, worked as a house helper and later on as a lady guard before she finally became a college instructor.

“Bisag-unsa pa na kalisod, kung determinado jud ka nga makab-ot nimo ang gusto nimo makab-ot, imo gyud na makuha. No matter how many times you fail, as long as you try, makab-ot gyud nimo ang success. You never know what you can do unless you try,” Pelaez said.

Arvin Loberanis, running coach

Honing the skills of young athletes may seem like a very a hard job. It also involves a lot of pressure.

But running coach Arvin Loberanis is always able to find a way to make his job fun and look a lot easier.

Loberanis, one of the best running coaches in Cebu, has already produced a number of star athletes, including his own children.

And Coach Arvin uses a gentle approach when training his runners. His love for the sport resonates his relax vibe, making others learn to fall in love with the sport as well.

“If you’re really interested, you have to be determined. You really need to like it. Actually, becoming faster is simple. We coaches, we don’t really say we are good. It’s up to the athlete,” he said.

Let’s cherish the beautiful reality that some of us are fortunate enough to pursue the work we truly love. It’s a true bliss when passion meets purpose.