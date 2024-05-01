Gentallan, Pores brothers shine in Kumong Bol-Anon XV fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Shane “Sugar Shane” Gentallan led the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable pugs to victory in the undercard of “Kumong Bol-Anon XV” fight card on Tuesday, April 30, at the Holy Name University (HNU) gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

Gentallan, 26, of Maribojoc, Bohol outlasted the iron-chinned Indonesian Wandi Priman Hulu to earn a unanimous decision win in their eight-rounder toe-to-toe battle in the co-main event.

Two judges scored the bout at 77-75, while the other saw it 78-74, all in favor of Gentallan.

Gentallan, a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth minimumweight champion improved to nine wins with five knockouts and one defeat. It was also his second straight win following his 2023 loss to Chinese DianXing Zhu via a 10th-round technical knockout in Guindulman, Bohol.

No-holds-barred showdown

Meanwhile, Hulu dropped to a 2-2-1 (win-loss-draw) record. Despite his loss in Kumong Bol-Anon XV, Hulu earned the praises of the Boholano boxing fans who watched the fight card for giving them eight rounds of a no-holds-barred showdown against Gentallan.

On the other hand, Gentallan’s stablemates in Sugarey Leonard and Leonard II Pores also put on impressive TKO wins against their respective foes.

Sugarey scored a third-round TKO win against Ruel Julian of Malaybalay, Bukidnon in their six-rounder scheduled duel. With the win, Sugarey stretched his unbeaten record to five wins with four knockouts, while Julian absorbed his seventh loss in 11 fights.

Leonard Pores III logged his second pro career victory by stopping Jaren Jase Guarin via a third-round TKO inKumong Bol-Anon XV on Tuesday.

Pores III kept his record perfect with two wins and two knockouts, while Guarin remained winless in three bouts.

Split draw

It would’ve been a sweep for the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable prospects, but Althea Shine, the sister of Leonard III and Sugarey Leonard, settled for a split draw against Renz Dacquel in their Philippine Female light flyweight title.

Pores and Dacquel put the crowd on their feet in their toe-to-toe six-round battle with the vacant title at stake.

The bout was virtually evenly matched with judge Angelito Boaquin and Angelito Piquero both scoring 58-56 each for Pores and Daquel. In contrast, Melchor Arong scored at 57-all for the split draw, leaving the title vacant.

Pores remained undefeated with four wins, one knockout, and one draw, while Dacquel had a 3-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record with two knockouts in her resume after their bout in Kumong Bol-Anon XV.

Also, Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s rising prospect Arlando Senoc wrested a unanimous decision win against Cebu’s Kier Torregosa in their six-rounder bout.

Two judges scored it 58-55, while one had it 59-54, all in favor of Senoc who improved his unblemished record to 3 wins with two knockouts.

Torregosa suffered his fifth loss with two wins, two draws, and one knockout.

