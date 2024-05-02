Five easy tips to make a safer password

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In today’s digital age, where our lives are linked with the digital realm, passwords stand as the gatekeepers to our data.

Whether you’re guarding your IG selfies or your precious bank details, passwords are your trusty sidekick in the battle against hackers.

But fear not! CDN Digital is here to help you create the perfect secure password effortlessly – one that’s tougher than a fortress yet easier to remember than your favorite song.

Ready? Let’s dive in!

1. Go Long or Go Home

Opt for longer passwords whenever possible. While some websites may suggest an eight-character minimum, it’s advisable to aim for at least 15 characters.

2. Mix It Up

Blend in a colorful mix of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. Steer clear of incorporating personal details like your name, address, or birthdate into your password.

3. Don’t be predictable

Say adios to boring passwords like “123456” or “password.” Those are like leaving your front door wide open for hackers. Create a password that includes a mix of numbers, symbols, and both uppercase and lowercase letters in a non-sequential manner.

4. Passphrase Power-Up

String together a bunch of words that only make sense to you. It’s like creating your own digital language that even online detectives couldn’t crack!

5. Spice It Up with Personality

Inject some flavor into your password with inside jokes, favorite song lyrics, or movie quotes. Just make sure it’s something only you would understand. Your password should be as unique as your dance moves at the bar after one too many shots!

With these tips, it should be easier for you to create a more safe password that you wouldn’t forget and hard for others to guess.

Whatever you do, just avoid jotting down your passwords in a notebook and leaving it lying around, whether you’re at the office or at home. /clorenciana

