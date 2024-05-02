Two ex-convicts yield over P700,000 ‘shabu’ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two ex-convicts were sent back behind bars after yielding P700,000 worth of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation on Thursday morning at the San Jose Village, Cabarrubias Street in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City

The anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted at around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday by operatives of the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Nabbed during the operation was 49-year-old Nhemrod Misa Inesola alias “Nhemrod,” single, of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City and Almar Bacalso Abejero alias “Mal,” 24, single of City Central, Barangay Luz.

READ:

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, CCPO Deputy Director for Operation, disclosed that the two ex-convicts were convicted of drug raps.

Inesola reportedly served 7 years at theCebu City Jail in Brgy. Kalunasan while Abejero was locked up for 5 years. Both suspects were released after completion of their sentences on November 2023.

However, instead of changing their wicked ways, Inesola and Abejero allegedly went back to peddling drugs.

According to Rafter, the two ex-convicts operated within the barangay where they lived after getting out of jail.

During the buy-bust on Thursday, operatives confiscated around 105 grams of suspected shabu with Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P714,000 from the suspects.

Rafter further disclosed that authorities were able to obtain information on the the suspects’ supplier of drugs during the tactical interrogation. Police will be conducting verification on the personality that was named by the arrested persons, she added.

As of this writing, Inesola and Abejero are kept in police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges against them.

The two ex-convicts will be facing charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs, according to the police report.

A top police official who requested not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said that the sale and distribution of illegal drugs has again become rampant nowadays. However, he credited this to the more active campaign of the police against illegal drugs as well as the support of the community.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP