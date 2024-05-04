Talisay’s Mark Fajardo TKO’s Iraqi foe in ASBC Asian U22 C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Talisay City’s amateur boxing pride Mark Ashley Fajardo cruised into the semifinals of the ongoing Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Asian Under-22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan last Friday, May 3.

Fajardo scored a stunning first-round technical knockout (TKO) win against Al-Sarray Ali Qasim of Iraq in the light welterweight fight to secure at least a bronze medal in this international amateur boxing tilt.

More impressively, Mark Fajardo did it in dominating fashion after he knocked out Ali Qasim less than 10 seconds into the fight.

He landed a vicious right hook, dropping the Iraqi bet like a log into the canvas. Ali Qasim needed several seconds before he recovered from the knockdown.

Before that, Fajardo defeated Abdalla Almharat in the round of 16 also via TKO.

He will take on hometown bet Yerasyl Tankay in the semifinals today.

Mark Fajardo led the Philippine team’s big day yesterday after three other Filipinos Jay Bryan Baricuatro, Robert Malunoc Jr., and Flint Jara also advanced to the semifinals slated later today, May 4.

Baricuatro defeated Uzbekistan’s Shodyorjon Melikuziev in the minimumweight division, securing his semifinal berth against India’s Vishvanath Suresh.

Meanwhile, Malunoc won over Mahdi Shabi of Iran by decision. He will take on Muinkhodzha Muminov of Tajikistan in the semifinals.

On the other hand, Jara beat Alisher Orazbayev by a split decision in the bantamweight division, setting up a semifinal duel against Mongolian Enkhasaikhan Oyun-Erdene.

Mark Fajardo and the three are also assured of bronze medals.

