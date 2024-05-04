DSWD to aid drivers affected of PUVMP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said that it will provide aid to drivers affected by the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

According to DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, the agency will respond to any drivers who will approach it, but the assistance will be subject to its assessment.

“Sa ngayon ay wala pa tayong natatanggap na impormasyon, but of course, kung mayroon lumapit at humingi ng request ito naman ay agarang tutugunan ng DSWD,” Dumlao said on Friday.

READ: P25 fare increase: Jeepney drivers to demand this hike if…

(Currently, we have not received any information, but of course if anyone approaches and requests, the DSWD will promptly respond.)

READ: PUV modernization: PH jeepneys out, China imports in

“Again, subject to the assessment of our social workers para matiyak natin kung ano ba itong kaukulang tulong or interventions na nararapat na iparating sa kanila,”she added.

READ: Cebu: Unconsolidated jeepneys tagged as colorum starting May 1

(Again, this is subject to the assessment of our social workers to determine the appropriate assistance or interventions for them.)

DSWD drivers aid

Some of the assistance which the affected drivers may avail of are the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations and the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

“Kung sila ay pasok doon sa mga eligibility requirements under our SLP, sila ay nasa ating LISTAHAN, ‘yong talaan ng mga mahihirap, or sila ay kabilang doon sa mga miyembro rin ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, sila ‘yong mga priority natin na mabigyan ng tulong under the SLP,” Dumlao added.

(If they are eligible in our SLP, or in the LISTAHANAN, the database of poor citizens, or they are members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, they are our priority under the SLP.)

The deadline for consolidation of the controversial PUVMP, was on April 30.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP